New Cold War Heats Up — Ruling Class Blames China Amid Mass Uprising

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Trudy Goldberg, chair of National Jobs For All Network Coalition and Professor Emerita of Social Policy at Adelphi University, to talk about ongoing negotiations in Congress over a new coronavirus stimulus package, Republican attempts to stuff the bill with billions in military spending, and how the fundamental orientation of US society towards profit practically prohibits an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Heather Benno, an attorney and the founder of Immigrant Justice Solutions, a community legal defense organization based in Washington, DC, to talk about the Trump administration's latest attempt to eliminate DACA, how the inability of the US judiciary to ensure Trump's compliance exposes the practical limits of the 'system of checks and balances,' and why immigration reform remains a political pipe dream despite its overwhelming popularity.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dimah Mamoud, an academic, political strategist and co-founder of The Nubia Initiative, to discuss the renewal of conflict in Darfur as the Sudanese government announces it's sending in troops to quell rising violence, the continued involvement of members of the notorious Janjaweed militia with the current Sudanese government and military, and how the US government and the Gulf state monarchies are enabling some of the most brutal jihadist elements as they carry out atrocities in Darfur.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News ― From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to talk about the unconstitutional new restrictions the Department of Homeland Security is forcing detained protesters to accept in Portland, the wave of anti-China propaganda inundating the airwaves as both parties seek to maintain global military and economic hegemony, and his recent interview with two-time NBA All-Star David West which revealed how NBA players are refusing to allow the Movement for Black Lives to be weaponized against the Chinese people.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com