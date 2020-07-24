A Rage in Portland Part II

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary Sean and Jacquie are joined by Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst and producer of By Any Means Necessary to continue our coverage of the Portland Protests, how journalists are now being targeted for repression and the ongoing brutality of federal agents against protesters.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adam Kruggel, Director of Strategic Initiatives or People’s Action, to discuss how leading voter canvassing efforts with conversation rather than campaign spiels opens the door for connecting with disaffected rural white voters, how these conversations naturally lead to discussions about wedge issues like race and immigration, and how some voters’ views on these issues have been shifted toward race and class solidarity that is needed to build a multiracial coalition for sustained change.

In a special third segment Jacquie and Sean are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast to the discuss the controversy around NFL player DeSean Jackson, how the response to Jackson’s antisemitic social media post is part of an effort to whitewash Israel’s apartheid policies against Palestinian people, conflate Judaism with Zionism and the connection to the Trump/Netanyahu plans for annexing the West Bank.

Later in the show Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, Founder of Serve Your City, to discuss how poor in working-class people in DC and across the country are being left out to dry under the coronavirus, the ongoing importance of mutual aid and how grassroots movements are filling in the huge gaps left by elected officials.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com