The Pandemic of Capitalism Continues to Fuel US Rebellion

In the first segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analysts and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed, who is on the ground for the protests in Portland, Oregon, to discuss Portland police declaring the protests a ‘riot’, the opportunistic strategies of Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler and how protesters don’t count many allies among either side of the American political mainstream.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist for Radio Kawsachun Coca, to discuss the coup government of Bolivia attempting to oust MAS candidates from upcoming elections through obscure legalities, the popular support MAS continues to have in the country and whether the US will continue its support of the Anez government if they aren’t able to retain power.

In a special third segment Jacquie and Sean talk with Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network about Garifuna community members being disappeared by men with a possible connection to the country’s National Police, how narc-dictator Juan Orlando Hernandez uses Covid-19 as an excuse for repression and how “necropolitics” threaten the sovereignty and livelihood of the Honduran people

Later in the show Jacquie and Sean are joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to discuss how internationalism and a focus on humanity instead of profits are what makes socialist nations better equipped to deal with coronavirus than capitalist nations, how the pandemic has exacerbated already severe global hunger, the debilitating impact global debt has on nations’ ability to provide for their people, developments in the conflict in Libya, and how capitalism’s contradictions lay at the root of the US revolt against racism.

