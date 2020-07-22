Trump Admin Escalates at Home & Abroad Amid Protests, 'New Cold War'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Netfa Freeman, a policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and a member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the bipartisan Congressional rejection of an attempt to reduce military spending by 10%, how the 2011 National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Obama paved the way for indefinite detention, and the recent statement Black Alliance for Peace condemning Trump's deployment of federal agents to cities like Portland.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a long time activist working on global justice issues, writer, teacher, and a member of Veterans for Peace, to talk about the provocative move by the US government today to shutter the Chinese Embassy in Houston, why China's unrivaled progress in the race for a Coronavirus cure undercuts allegations that the Chinese government is attempting to steal vaccine data from US pharmaceutical companies, and why the UK seems to be happy to go along with Trump's most erratic foreign policy decisions.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to talk about the extraordinary lengths partisan cable news channels like MSNBC and Fox News are going to in order to portray notorious pedophiles and intelligence collaborators Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as a conservative or liberal, respectively, and why it appears that ABC decided to prioritize maintaining media access to Epstein's rich and powerful friends over the chance to expose the alleged serial sex abuser and his well-connected pals.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kari Fulton, organizer and environmental justice consultant, to talk about DC's new mask mandate and whether it will be equitably enforced across the city's very diverse four quadrants, the impact of the legacy of white supremacy and eugenic theory on the US policy from the response to coronavirus to environmental justice, Kanye West's struggle with mental health and celebrity and what it means for the rest of us that even elites can't seem to get the kind of help they need.

