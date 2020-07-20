Register
    As Unidentified Feds Deploy to More Cities, Latent US Fascism Surfaces

    Uproar as masked feds kidnap protesters; Oil behind political crisis in Guyana; Millions to lose jobs, homes, & childcare amid govt inaction

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Misha Litvak, a labor organizer based in Portland, Oregon, to talk about public uproar over the unidentified federal agents seizing protesters in Portland and whisking them away in unmarked rental vans, how Mayor Ted Wheeler's (as-yet-unfulfilled) request for the agents to leave exposes an inability or unwillingness to protect Portland residents, and why protesters seem unlikely to leave the streets anytime soon.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tamanisha John, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University studying multinational corporations in the Caribbean, to talk about Guyana's ongoing political crisis as Guyanese President David Granger declines to step down from office, how US attempts to destabilize Venezuela via regional neighbors factor into the Guyanese political landscape, and how the recent discovery of vast oil deposits raised the stakes in March's disputed presidential election.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to talk about his latest article, "What Lies Ahead," why we're at such a critical juncture in terms of the future of the country's public health and economic development, and how rampant joblessness, evictions, and lack of childcare could quickly spiral into a depression.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, a journalist, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to talk about why the announcement that former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich will speak on behalf of Joe Biden at the Democratic convention suggests there's little practical difference between the two major parties, why the Nicaraguan government's significantly-reduced celebration of the 41st Anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution this year shows the disingenuity of mainstream media coverage of the socialist-led country, and the important connections between far-right US-backed regimes abroad and the rise of fascism at home. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Venezuela, oil, Guyana, kidnap, protesters, Portland
