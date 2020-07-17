Register
14:26 GMT18 July 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    Democratic Mask Slips Amid Racist Health Policy, Disappeared Activists

    By Any Means Necessary
    DC has country's most racist coronavirus policy; "Anti-terror" bill enacted in Philippines alarms activists; Sex scandal rocks DC NFL team

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Parisa Norouzi, director of Empower D.C., an organization that advocates for racial and economic justice for low-income residents, to talk about the recent report by NPR showing Washington, DC has the worst figures in the country in terms of racialized deaths under the pandemic, the egregious failures in public policy which pushed the city to this point, and what to make of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's choice to campaign for billionaire vanity presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg as the virus spread throughout the city she governs.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tiger, a solidarity officer with Anakbayan DC, to talk about the draconian "anti-terror" legislation taking effect today in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's history of weaponizing pandemic prevention measures against leftist activists, and the relationship between the state-sanctioned campaigns of violence against organizers in the US and the Philippines.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, National Desk Coordinator with the National Alliance against Racist and Political Repression, co-host of Redspin Sports, and political organizer out of Jacksonville Florida, to talk about the bombshell report exposing a deep culture of sexual exploitation with Washington DC's NFL team, whether the horrifying sex scandal may have tied into the timing of Dan Snyder's decision to abandon the team's racist name and logo, and the news that the charges of felony witness intimidation have been dropped in the case of Houston Texans wideout Kenny Stills and the 86 other activists arrested for peacefully protesting on the lawn of Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, to talk about the unidentified state security agents disappearing protesters in Portland, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been hospitalized following her diagnosis of cancer of the liver, and how the notion of voting for Joe Biden as "harm reduction" obscure the brutal impacts of imperialism.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    football, Portland, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines, Muriel Bowser, DC, COVID-19
