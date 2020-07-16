Happy Birthday, Assata: Radical Tradition Key for Revolutionary Moment

A look at Assata's legacy with Black Panther leader who recruited her; Alarmed Bolivian coup leaders look to DC again as MAS surges in polls

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dhoruba al-Mujahid bin Wahad, a former political prisoner, Black Panther Party leader, and co-founder of the Black Liberation Army, to talk about recruiting Assata Shakur to the Black Panther Party, the ongoing relevance of her revolutionary legacy as we commemorate her 73rd birthday, and why the historic response to serious attempts at social and economic liberation reveals the ruling class fears a united movement against fascism above all else.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist for Radio Kawsachun Coca, to talk about the campaign by Bolivian coup ringleader Luis Fernando Camcho to pressure right-wing Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almago into helping postpone Bolivia's upcoming Sept. Sixth presidential election, why the seemingly-unstoppable movement emerging behind MAS candidate Luis Arce is causing the coup-borne regime such consternation, and what's behind the push by "Interim President" Jeanine Añez to force a shake-up in the ranks of the Bolivian military despite a clear lack of Congressional approval.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the new documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to talk about Assata Shakur's poem "Affirmation" and the relationship between art and revolution, the role of supposedly-progressive Democratic politicians like DC Mayor Muriel Bowser in maintaining the status quo, and how mainstream churches obscure the revolutionary roots of Christianity.

