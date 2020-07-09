No End in Sight as Health, Economic, & Racial Justice Crises Swell

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “Understanding Marxism,” to talk about the latest discouraging jobless numbers, whether recent shifts in rhetoric from the White House and Congressional Republicans signal another round of stimulus checks, and how the failure of the ruling class to seriously address the public health or racial justice crisis is bringing the country to the point of collapse.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Wyatt Reed, a journalist, Sputnik News analyst, and By Any Means Necessary producer, to give an update on the "Bountygate" narrative and explain how moves by US intelligence agencies to distance themselves from the story has led competing factions within the security state and the mainstream media to move the goalposts on the story.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte, to talk about his latest article, "Wikileaks: Secret U.S. Diplomatic Cables Highlight Danger that “Toto” Constant Might Elude Justice," whether Haiti's justice system is equipped to handle former CIA agent and death squad leader Emmanuel “Toto” Constant, and Constant's role in helping maintain foreign imperialist domination of Haiti.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to talk about the contradiction between attempts to draw progressives into the Democratic fold via Bernie Sanders' and Joe Biden's "progressive task force" and the party's ongoing push to flank President Trump from the right on foreign policy, the relationship between widespread substance abuse in working communities here and the various CIA campaigns to fund foreign proxy armies by smuggling narcotics into the US, and the role the mainstream media plays in legitimizing the imperialist coups they sometimes later repudiate.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com