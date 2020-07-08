As Trump Exits WHO Amid Pandemic, Rebellion Turning to Revolution

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, to talk about President Trump's decision to follow through on threats to remove the US from the World Health Organization, the vital role played by the WHO in confronting threats to collective human health, and why the governmental non-response to the pandemic demonstrates that the US has become a "failed state."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ahmed Kaballo, a UK-based journalist with PressTV and filmmaker whose recent documentary "Venezuela: The Failed Coup" can be found on Facebook and YouTube, to talk about the British government's about-face on its supposed ban on selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, how the CIA, MI6, and Saudi intelligence conspired to pave the way for "blowback" in the form of acts of terrorism by Salafist jihadists in the British and American cities, and why the British government continues to faithfully enact US foreign policy.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gareth Porter, a historian, journalist covering the national security state, and author of "Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare," to talk about the rapidly-crumbling narrative accusing Russia of paying off the Taliban to kill US soldiers, why mainstream media tends to take claims from "anonymous US intelligence officials" at face value, and why it appears the story was planted as part of a concerted strategy to put a stop to the end of the War in Afghanistan.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, to talk about his recent analysis on the national uprising against police brutality, "From Rebellion to Revolution," why the conspicuous inaction by the US government and ruling class is leading to a wave of radicalization.

