"Persecuted" MAS Candidate Luis Arce Speaks Out as Intl Left Reawakens

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Whitney Whiting, an activist and documentarian in Richmond, VA and host of the End of the Line podcast, to talk about the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline by Duke Energy and Dominion last night, the response by anti-pipeline organizers to the news, and the significance of the project's abandonment for the broader struggle for environmental and economic justice.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Luis Arce Catacora, the Movement to Socialism party's candidate for the Presidency of Bolivia and Economic Minister under President Evo Morales, to talk about the new charges leveled against him by the Añez regime, the ways the MAS party is working to rebuild the social and labor movements which make up the backbone of its coalition, and why these new "political attacks" reveal the desperation of the coup-borne government in the face of rapid advances by the MAS party.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sean with the Qiao Collective to talk about the recently-passed and widely-misunderstood Hong Kong security bill, the troubling relationships between the self-declared "pro-democracy anti-imperialist left" in Hong Kong and the far-right war hawks of the Trump administration, and why Hong Kong's bull market is just the latest is a series of setbacks for the US foreign policy establishment's ongoing push to reestablish political, military, and economic dominance over China.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, John J. and Rebecca Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book "The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century," to talk about President Trump's controversial 4th of July address from the Black Hills, how "race science" evolved in service to white supremacist settler-colonialism in the US and beyond, and the significance of the global resurgence in Pan-African solidarity.

