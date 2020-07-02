Sunny Jobs Report Raises Eyebrow as Millions of Workers Struggle

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Fiona Edwards, writer and member of the Executive Committee of the Venezuelan Solidarity Campaign, to talk about the decision by the Bank of England certifying the theft of over a billion dollars in gold from the Venezuelan people, and the UK's role as a "junior partner" of US imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin sports podcast, to talk about the recent wave of COVID-19 infections threatening to derail the NBA restart and how football players at Kansas State, Texas A&M, and Iowa are taking a stand against white supremacy.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo, to talk about the "deep regrets" expressed by the King of Belgium over the genocidal policies of King Leopold II in the Congo, and how European imperialism continues to oppress African nations.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, to talk about why Corey Booker's narrow defeat by Amy McGrath still demonstrates the current strength of progressive organizers, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's disturbing history of cozying up to power, and the widespread disenchantment with electoral politics among working people in the US.

