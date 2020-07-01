Reform & Revolution: Moving From Defunding Police to Community Control

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Wyatt Reed, journalist, By Any Means Necessary producer and Sputnik News analyst, to talk about the reports sourced to anonymous US intelligence agents accusing the Russian government of paying bounties to the Taliban to kill US soldiers, how such rumors work to undermine the Afghan peace process, and the connections between the US police occupying Black neighborhoods and the US troops occupying the Global South.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire," to talk about suggestions by the Israeli government that it may not carry out threats to extend sovereignty over the West Bank in the previously-announced timeframe, Donald Trump's widely-despised "Deal of the Century," and the failed legislative attempts to place term limits on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Estevan Hernandez, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Atlanta to talk about protests in Valdosta demanding justice for slain teen Kendrick Johnson, why the disturbing details of his killing don't line up with the story given by police, and the suspicious connections between two main suspects and the FBI.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the dangers of reformism, why the demand to defund the police should be coupled with a demand for community control of the police, and why the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a "crime against humanity."

