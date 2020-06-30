Bamboozled: Spike Lee's New Movie "Da 5 Bloods" Mystifies The Movement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nicole Roussell, Sputnik News Analyst and producer of Loud & Clear with Brian Becker, to talk about the Congressional hearing on the police assault on protesters in Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's bizarre "photo-op" and how the ongoing wave of state-backed assaults on journalists demonstrate the practical limits of "press freedom" in the US.

In the second segment, and Jacquie are joined by Mahnker Dahnweih, Community Power Building Coordinator with Freedom, Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin, to talk about the unanimous decision by the Madison School Board to sever ties with the police, the long struggle by Freedom, Inc. to remove cops from the classroom, and where their victory fits into the ongoing nationwide fight to defund and demilitarize the police.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin American Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK, to talk about the news that Venezuela has given the EU Ambassador 72 hours to leave the country, how the EU may respond, and the draconian sanctions imposed by the EU which led to the dramatic diplomatic standoff.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, curator of imixwhatilike.org and the author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power," to talk about the deeply "confused politics" that characterize Spike Lee's new movie "Da 5 Bloods," why such movies tend to present "silly" caricatures of Black revolutionaries, and how the ruling class uses their control of popular culture in the US to defang, co-opt, and commodify those who they deem a threat to their power.

