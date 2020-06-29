As Ruling Class Feels the Heat, White House Declares War on Communism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joel Ibrahim, an organizer with the Party for Liberation and Socialism in Denver, to talk about the police killing of Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colora, the surreal police crackdown on this weekend's violin vigil in his honor, and the disconnect between Denver's laid-back popular perception and over-police reality.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ian Goodrum, Senior Editor of China Daily, to talk about Friday's "hysterically" anti-communist White House briefing on China, why working Chinese people have such a different perception of Marxism-Leninism than the ruling class in the US, and the latest on the widely-demonized Hong Kong security bill.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Elich with the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea, to talk about his new article "Will South Korea's Moon Defy Trump and Improve Relations with North Korea," why Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is attempting to flank Trump from the right on questions of US imperialism, and some of the incendiary claims made in John Bolton's salacious new claims.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin, to talk about Iran's attempts to hold President Donald Trump to account for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's promise to cut a billion dollars from the NYPD budget, and why popular perceptions of all pro sports athletes as members of the ruling class is often inaccurate.

