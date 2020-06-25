Economic Depression Fueling Dual Health Crisis of Coronavirus & Racism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by economist Dr. Richard Wolff, professor at the New School University and author of the new book “Understanding Marxism," to talk about the huge downgrade in global GDP forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, why the economic situation in the US is all but guaranteed to worsen, and the political machinations behind the new wave of stimulus checks promised by Donald Trump.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to talk about the deployment of a US Navy destroyer to Venezuelan waters, what's motivating attempts by the US government to escalate tensions with Venezuela's legitimate government, and why the history of bipartisan support for US imperialism abroad means there are "more similarities than there are differences" between Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Venezuela policy.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the move by the government of Santa Cruz, California to become the first city in the country to ban Minority Report-style "predictive policing," why decisions to reevaluate some of the most controversial police practices represent a victory for the growing Movement for Black Lives, and how the first reported wrongful arrest based on a computer misidentification demonstrates the dangers of police usage of AI and facial recognition software.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Executive Producer of Coffee, Current Events & Politics in Luqman Nation, to talk about comments by Tamir Rice's mother on the movement against racist police terror, how the mythology of white supremacy was embedded in the collective US consciousness, and why the murder of unarmed civilians like Botham Jean undercut claims that police killings can be avoided by taking "personal responsibility."

