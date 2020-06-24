Voting Rights Under Assault Amid Crackdown on Polling Booths, Protests

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Cliff Albright, co-founder and Executive Director of Black Voters Matter Fund, to talk about the disastrous handling of last night's primary election in Kentucky, how the coronavirus pandemic has intensified the right-wing drive to suppress the votes of working Black people, and why he says it's likely the "bulk" of voter suppression in this country is "intentional."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News analyst and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed and peace activist Sergio Torrez to talk about last night's brutal police crackdown of protesters in the newly-dubbed Black House Autonomous Zone in DC, and the significance of DC police repeatedly and forcibly re-taking the Black Lives Matter plaza symbolically ceded to activists three weeks ago.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by housing advocate and OccupyPHA organizer Jennifer Bennetch to talk about their ongoing campaign to reclaim vacant public housing in Philadelphia on behalf of homeless families, why un-housed populations are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, and Philadelphia's long history of displacing low-income residents in pursuit of profits for big developers.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC, to talk about the need to balance ambition with pragmatism when it comes to alternatives to policing, and why the embrace of US imperialist violence by both parties means a Democratic president wouldn't necessarily be better-negotiating partners to protesters.

