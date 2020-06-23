Fuming Over "Black House Autonomous Zone," Trump Demands Crackdowns

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kerrigan, a co-founder of Freedom Fighters DC, to talk about the newly-established "Black House Autonomous Zone" outside the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Collins, Director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, co-editor of inequality.org, and author of "Born on Third Base," to discuss the recent report on inequality.org showing billionaire "pandemic profiteers" in the US ended up $500B richer amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, how the ruling class uses philanthropy as a method of public relations management, and why Trump's promised second round of stimulus checks may be too little, too late.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sam Menefee-Libey to give an update from the protests against police brutality outside the White House, and talk about the importance of creating a space for political education as the struggle continues.
