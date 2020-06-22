As Economic, Racial, and Climate Crises Collide, Capitalism a Dead End

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, a political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, to talk about former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book, why "#resistance" pro-establishment Democrats have largely embraced the right-wing neocon despite his lifelong bellicosity, and why so many countries (including US allies) have rejected a number of his claims.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Guy McPherson, an author, scientist, and Professor Emeritus of Natural Resources and Ecology & Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona, talk about the record-breaking temperatures in Siberia, whether we're past the point of no return ecologically, and the connections between the uprising for racial justice, the pandemic, and the climate crisis.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, an activist and professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University, to talk about why both sides of the US ruling class are "lashing out" towards China, how the passage of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act by US Congress aims to suppress economic activity in China, and why any attempt to "decouple" the American and Chinese economies would almost certainly blow up in the face of the US government.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, to talk about whether President Trump's rally in Tulsa was as much of a failure as the mainstream media presents, why the US ruling class response to the pandemic and the anti-racist uprising reveal that capitalism is facing a crisis of legitimacy, and the significance of the cancellation of various "copaganda" shows.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com