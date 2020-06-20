Ruling Class Rethinks Juneteenth⁠—While Overlooking Black Liberation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Keith Shanklin, President of International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 34, to talk about today's massive shutdown of ports across the west coast in recognition of Juneteenth and how the union's longstanding anti-racist and anti-imperialist orientation paved the way for these actions today.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the upcoming book Asylum for "Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry," to talk about the increasing impacts of neoliberalism on the asylum process, the emerging role of the "nonprofit industrial complex" in immigration systems across the globe, and the role of US imperialism in border militarization.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joshua Briond, a cultural worker and educator with the Black Alliance for Peace and co-host of the Millennials Are Killing Capitalism podcast, to talk about the recent back-and-forth between Noname and J. Cole over the direction of the ongoing global uprising against racist police terror, why J. Cole's new song was widely perceived as misogynistic and 'unnecessary,' and why practically all Black revolutionaries emphasized the need for political education.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, John J. and Rebecca Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book "The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century" to talk about the "incomplete" narrative of Juneteenth embraced by the political establishment, the role of class collaboration in the construction of white supremacy in the US, and why corporate moves to dispose of racist iconography reflect the growing power of the anti-racist movement.

