10:17 GMT17 June 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    Supreme Court Rules For Pipeline, Police—But Grants Rare LGBTQ Victory

    By Any Means Necessary
    by ,
    Supreme Court grants LGBTQ victory; 2 weeks after photo-op, police still attacking media; Marking 40 years since the assassination of Walter Rodney

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News analyst and Transgender rights activist Morgan Artyukhina to talk about yesterday's surprising ruling by the Supreme Court extending civil rights protections to LGBTQ people, the strangely-conservative rationale behind the decision, and why "at-will employment" and "right to work" legislation limits the real impact of the ruling on the lives of working Gay and Transgender people.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nicole Roussell, Sputnik News analyst and a producer for Loud and Clear with Brian Becker, to talk about the wave of assaults on members of the press by police amid the ongoing uprising, why the different "reforms" offered by President Trump and the Democrats strike so many protesters as inadequate, and why the hyper-militarized response to the uprising by politicians of both parties only energized demonstrators more.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jesse Benjamin, an organizer, associate professor at Kennesaw State University, and Board Member of the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about the legacy of Walter Rodney as we mark the 40th anniversary of his assassination, the role of his seminal work "How Europe Underdeveloped Africa" in shifting public consciousness, and the enduring impact of his analysis amid the ongoing uprising against racism and police terror.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to talk about the response by the political establishment in this country to the coronavirus pandemic and the protest movement, why it's so important to emphasize the role of capitalism in the logic of racist policing, and California Democratic Representative Barbara Lee's proposed legislation to redirect hundreds of billions from military spending towards social spending. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Walter Rodney, trump, police, LGBTQ, Supreme Court
