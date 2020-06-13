Dems Respond to Anti-Police Protests With Call For More Police Funding

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by BreakThrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to talk about the New York Police Department Lieutenant who expressed grave remorse for his decision to kneel amid protests against the police killing of George Floyd, and whether the supposed reforms offered by establishment Democrats thus far will have any real effect on either police or protesters.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Haley Morrissette, North Florida Regional Organizer for Dream Defenders, to talk about the under-reported uprising in Pensacola, the history and background of the city, and the ways organizers there are tapping into and empowering the explosion in progressive popular sentiment.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Oridek Ap with the Free West Papua Campaign to talk about the re-emergence of the Black liberation struggle there amid continued colonization, the daily suffering and humiliations young West Papuans endure under "apartheid" conditions, and the need for international solidarity in the global movement for Black lives.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the major fracture lines emerging among the ruling class in the aftermath of Trump's brutal response to the ongoing uprising, the need for a shift in political culture from establishment candidates which descend on local communities to grassroots candidates based in them, and the role of race and class in the burgeoning nationwide protest movement.

