Defund, Demilitarize, Abolish—Can We Get Cops Under Community Control?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Jackson, Dekalb County Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, to talk about the serious electoral irregularities in Georgia's primary elections yesterday, why some "entrenched Democratic politicians" behave like Republicans when it comes to both primaries and police, and why the ongoing uprising against racist police violence means Democratic leadership to "Raise the bar" or risk irrelevance.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, to talk about the decades-long struggle to give control of police departments to the communities they patrol, the history of the Black Panthers in the fight, and what the violent suppression of Black self-governance during Reconstruction tells us about the ruling class reaction to real movements for Black self-governance in the US.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, a journalist with The Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast with Max Blumenthal, to discuss why leaders of the unrest in Hong Kong are disavowing the uprising in the US, why (despite aesthetic similarities) the two movements are fundamentally opposed, and the role of the US government, media, and banking system in perpetuating global imperialism.

