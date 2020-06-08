If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em: Democrats Aim to Co-opt Mass Uprising

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kerbie Joseph, Program Coordinator of the Audre Lorde Project and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to talk about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's promise to cut funding for the New York Police Department, why concessions being offered represent an attempt at "appeasement" by the ruling class, and the ways the coronavirus crisis continue to expose the massive holes in the social 'safety net.'

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to talk about the new report by the New York Times acknowledging the unreliability of the OAS report claiming Evo Morales' victory last year involved electoral fraud, why the mainstream media only seems to admit having peddled such disinformation once the effects of its proliferation can no longer be undone and whether the coup-borne regime of Jeanine Añez can be trusted to carry out the elections just announced in September.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism," to talk about why the recent unemployment numbers are so misleading, why the killing of George Floyd was just the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of the social issues motivating continued protests, and what to make of the Trump administration's promise of another stimulus package.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to talk about efforts by the Democratic "resistance" to co-opt nationwide demonstrations against police terror and convert them into anti-Trump street festivals, how the "Black misleadership class" is exploiting the relatively disorganized nature of the protest movement in Washington DC to insert their own narrative, and how the desire for increased military spending is driving the campaign to escalate tensions with China.

