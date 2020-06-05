Concessions—Symbolic or Real⁠—Show the Power of Uprisings

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org, to talk about the New York Police Department brutally beating down protesters with billy clubs as curfew came into effect last night, and hear how he and other medics were arrested and jailed overnight despite repeated assurances by the police that they would be allowed to circulate.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ana Edwards, a member of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality, to talk about the news that Richmond is removing the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in response to the national uprising against police violence, the role of the protests in the sudden turnaround in mainstream political opinion which make such

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Khulia Pringle with the Minnesota Parent Union and the Dignity in Schools Campaign to talk about the news that Minneapolis schools are terminating their school resource officer program, why the push to fill schools with cops after Columbine has only expanded the school-to-prison pipeline, and why it's important to maintain a healthy skepticism of sudden reforms now being offered.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning political cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about attempts by Democrats to co-opt and redirect the energy behind the wave of protests against police violence, the weaponization of the term 'riot' to delegitimize mass outrage among oppressed communities, and why ongoing and widely-publicized demonstrations of police brutality only continue to inflame the protest movement.

