Activists Across US Are Fighting Back Against Imperialism — And Winning

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Netfa Freeman, a policy analyst with the Institute for Policy Studies, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and a member of the coordinating committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the passage of a new bipartisan bill granting even greater power to the executive branch and security state amid Trump's brutal crackdown on uprisings across the US, and why it's impossible to make the police accountable to the working class when the government is accountable to the billionaire class.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Zeese, co-director of Popular Resistance, to talk about the news that federal charges against the Embassy Protection Collective have been dropped, the bizarre accusation by District Judge Beryl Howell that the huge wave of police repression of black people shows the defendants were treated unreasonably well by the secret service due to their "privilege," and why violent suppression of the anti-police brutality protests and the ongoing trillion-dollar giveaways to the ruling class indicate that we're living in a "failed state."

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nina Lakhani, environmental justice reporter for the Guardian US, to talk about her new book, "Who Killed Berta Caceres? Dams, Death Squads, and an Indigenous Defender's Battle for the Planet," and how collusion between powerful US government forces, big business, and the Honduran narco elites made her execution possible.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director of Bread for the City, to talk about the false dichotomy being drawn by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser between the supposedly 'good' voters and 'bad' demonstrators in curfew enforcement, why young people are "drawing a line in the sand" by refusing to vote for the lesser of two evils, and Attorney General William Barr's accusations that Antifa and "foreign actors" are instigating violence at protests.

