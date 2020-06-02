Wave of Police Violence Further Enrages Protesters Throughout US

Media repression by DC police part of national trend; The latest from Minneapolis with Eugene Puryear; LA cops unleash on demonstrators

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to talk about the latest in the demonstrations outside the White House, and the wave of police repression of independent journalists occurring at demonstrations throughout the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by BreakThrough News journalist Eugene Puryear to give an on-the-ground update from Minneapolis and discuss the social and political make-up of the city where tensions first boiled over.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Broderick Dunlap, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to talk about the attempt by police and national guardsmen to crackdown on ongoing protests in Los Angeles, and the latest in the demonstrations taking hold across Los Angeles County.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad to talk about the historical context of George Floyd's killing, the relationship between policy, dogs, and Trump's ominous rhetoric on Twitter, and why the recent comments by T.I. and Killer Mike about the wave of demonstrations missed the mark.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com