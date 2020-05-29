Minneapolis Cop Who Suffocated George Floyd Charged With Murder

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman talk about the wave of popular demonstrations currently sweeping the country following the police killing of George Floyd, the need to reclaim the militant legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been weaponized against the oppressed, and how to debunk some of the most common misconceptions surrounding the uprising.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined from Minneapolis by Mnar Muhawesh, a journalist and founder of MintPress News, and Nick Stender, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to talk about the latest on the uprising currently taking hold in the city, Donald Trump's threat to start "shooting" those assembled, and the repression of media exposed by this morning's on-air arrest of a CNN news crew.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, a journalist with BreakThrough News, to talk about last night's mass arrest of over 70 demonstrators at a rally for George Floyd in Union Station, the long history of racism and violence in the New York Police Department, and where to find the latest on-the-ground coverage of the uprising from BreakThrough News.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and filmmaker of the new documentary “Hard Road Of Hope,” to talk about the news that the officer filmed killing George Floyd has been charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter, why class solidarity is more crucial now than ever, and how her new documentary about organizing in rural America ties into this historic moment.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com