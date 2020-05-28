As Minneapolis Burns, Mainstream Media Can't Look Away - From Hong Kong

Trump goes to war with Twitter; State Dept. seethes as Iran ships gas to Venezuela; Bolsonaro on the ropes as COVID-19 explodes in Brazil

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the new executive order issued by President Trump after he was 'fact-checked' by Twitter, emerging fissures in the broader battle between Silicon Valley and the Trump administration, and why censorship of right-wing voices often precedes a crackdown on the left.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, to talk about his new article, "Why Iran’s fuel tankers for Venezuela are sending shudders through Washington," the practical implications of Washington apparently declining to launch any kind of military attack against Venezuela and Iran over their trade agreement, and how China's appearance on the international stage has shifted the economic equation for much of the Global South.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Michael Fox, a Brazil-based freelance journalist and former editor of the North American Congress on Latin America, to talk about Brazil's emergence as the global COVID-19 epicenter, the latest in the public breakdown of Jair Bolsonaro's political coalition, and whether the Brazilian president can to survive both the pandemic and an evolving political crisis.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist and host of the Soapbox channel on In The Now, to talk about the ways mainstream media uses politically-loaded language to delegitimize anti-police brutality protests, what explains the stark contrast in portrayals of the unrest in Minneapolis and Hong Kong, and the history of collaboration between far-right factions and the armed forces of capitalist countries.

