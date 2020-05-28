Thousands Take to Minneapolis Streets After Police Kill George Floyd

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie are joined by Alex Vitale, Author of “The End of Policing” and coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College, to talk about the heavy-handed police repression of protesters in Minneapolis, the stark contrast between the police response to mostly-white anti-lockdown protesters and the largely-black social justice activists out yesterday, and how the role US police have historically played as guarantors of property rights informs their actions today.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Drew Elizarde-Miller, National Coordinator of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, to talk about the organization's new letter demanding US Congress put a halt to the nearly $2 billion in weapons slated to be sold to the Philippines, why the arms are all but guaranteed to be used in the domestic repression campaigns of President Rodrigo Duterte, and the history of US colonialism in that country's governance.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Steve Forester, Immigration Policy Coordinator for the Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, to talk about the revelation that the US government deported at least 8 Haitian detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the challenges faced in tracking down anyone detained under the opaque immigration system (whether they have the virus or not), and how the larger Trump policy of deporting coronavirus victims has heightened the severity of the pandemic in Latin America.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Black Male Voter Project founder Mondale Robinson to talk about the false distinction being made between the racism of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, why attempts to portray Joe Biden's long-time racist behavior as "gaffes" obfuscate the issue of white supremacy, and the emergence of masks as a focal point in the larger culture war.

