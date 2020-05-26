"I Can't Breathe" - Minneapolis Police Killing Sparks Shock, Outrage

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to talk about President Trump's decision to effectively ax the Open Skies Treaty, what explains Trump's penchant for shredding longstanding nuclear disarmament accords, and why his administration's policies may ignite a new nuclear arms race among "dozens" of countries currently without them.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ian Goodrum, Senior Editor of China Daily, to talk about the proposed new security bill in Hong Kong, why it's causing so much consternation in the mainstream media, and the recent wave of violent unrest there.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie continue to be joined by Ian Goodrum to discuss why many "pro-democracy protesters" are closer to separatists, the broader US policy of weaponizing dissidents in ruling class attempts to balkanize non-aligned states and the latest in the reemerging US economic war on China.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the horrific police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, South Carolina Senator James Clyburn's defense of Joe Biden's racist comments, and the links between police executions, liberalism, and the weaponization of whiteness by "Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper.

