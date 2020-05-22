Media Silent on Explosive Revelations of US Surveillance on Assange

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss Joe Biden’s racist comments on the recent Breakfast Club radio show interview with Charlamagne tha God, where his dismissive statements factor into a long line of Biden’s troubling comments on racial issues, and why his comments are likely to present a continuing problem for the Democrats in selling a deeply flawed candidate to the voter base which they need the most.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," to talk about the new EU 'Green Deal' Coronavirus Recovery package, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's apparent shift in position on the bargain, and the impacts of French President Emmanuel Macron's loss of an absolute majority in French Parliament.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, a writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca, to talk about the apparent threat by the commander of Bolivian armed forces to overrule the National Assembly, the announcement that coup-borne Bolivian President Jeanine Añez is apparently investigating her since-fired Health Minister over his role in an emerging corruption scandal involving European ventilators, and the latest on the ongoing protests demanding new elections.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone and author of "The Management of Savagery: How America's National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, ISIS, and Donald Trump," to talk about his new article exposing the role of gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson in shielding CIA involvement in the surveillance of Julian Assange, the new report by The Grayzone that a co-author of the story which landed whistleblower Reality Winner in prison has since been hired by the NYPD, and why it looks like the Democratic presidential campaign has turned into a "Weekend at Biden's."

