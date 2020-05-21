Lies, Payoffs, Violence Behind Right Wing's War on the Poor and Women

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jenny Brown, organizer with National Women’s Liberation and author of "Without Apology: The Abortion Struggle Now," to talk about the deathbed confession by the woman best known as “Jane Roe” from the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case that she was paid off by anti-abortion activists to renounce her position, the political implications of her high-profile reversal and this new revelation, and the broader connections between the evangelical movement and the ongoing legislative assault on women's rights.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Edgar Franks, Washington State Political And Campaign Director at Familias Unidas por la Justicia, to talk about the hundreds of farmworkers currently on strike over a lack of adequate PPE and hazard pay in Yakima Valley, Washington, how the strike evolved from a handful of disparate actions to a regional effort shutting down six agribusinesses, and how the current strike is a renewal of farmworkers fight for justice started 35 years ago.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, author, syndicated columnist, editor of the Palestine Chronicle & Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs, to talk about the recent announcement that the Palestinian Authority is severing all ties and security cooperation with the US and Israel in light of the Israeli decision to shred prior treaties with Palestinians and formally annex parts of the occupied state, the history behind Israeli colonization of the West Bank, and Joe Biden's long history of aggressive support for the Israeli occupation.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Georgia-based activist and political strategist Stacey Hopkins to talk about Republican attempts to stifle mail-in voting, the broad failure of the political system to ensure the right to vote, and whether it would be realistic or possible to keep a Biden presidency in check from the left.

