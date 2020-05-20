US Targets Iran, Venezuela, as World Increasingly Skeptical of Trump

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about the news that all 50 states are reopening as the country passes 90,000 coronavirus deaths, the renewed waves of racist violence and harassment throughout the country, and his new article in Black Agenda Report, "Neoliberalism, Intervention and Anti-Blackness."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss Iran's warning to the United States not to interfere with their oil assistance to Venezuela, new US sanctions on a Chinese firm doing business with an Iranian airliner, and the themes of criminality and cruelty surrounding the ongoing economic warfare that comprises much of US foreign policy.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricio Zamorano, academic, international media analyst, and co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA.org), to talk about the wave of renewed protests by hungry workers in Chile, the parallels between Chile's handling of the crisis and those of other right-wing Latin American governments, and the rush by corporate media to demonize governments like Mexico and Nicaragua.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Edward Onaci, Associate Professor of History and African American & Africana Studies at Ursinus College and author of the new book, "Free the Land: The Republic of New Afrika and the Pursuit of a Black Nation-State," to talk about the new attempts by the Trump administration to crack down on mail-in voting, the news that commissioners in Franklin County, Ohio have declared racism a public health crisis, and how to incorporate theory and practice in a new and unpredictable world.

