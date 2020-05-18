From Russiagate to "Obamagate," Blame Game is Bipartisan

In this episode of By Any Means necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ashton Woods, an organizer with Black Lives Matter — Houston, to talk about the decision by Governor Greg Abbott to reopen gyms and other businesses in Texas today and why multiple consecutive days of 1,000+ new reported Coronavirus cases suggest such an effort is premature.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie continue to be joined by Ashton Woods as they discuss the five people killed by Houston police in the past three weeks, the legacy of imperialism and institutional white supremacy in the US, and how these historical factors lead to massive racial disparities in police violence and citations amid the pandemic.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jill Clark-Gollub, assistant editor and translator for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, to talk about the article she recently translated for COHA called "Food Sovereignty Policy Prevents Hunger in Nicaragua," how worker-led collectives paved the way to agricultural self-sufficiency, and how minimizing the dependence on an international supply chain reduces the food supply's susceptibility in moments of crisis.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning political cartoonist and editorial columnist Ted Rall to talk about what's really behind the new "Obamagate" debate, how the Russiagate conspiracy theory ultimately gave cover to Trump's attempt to deflect blame from his handling of the coronavirus crisis, and why it seems the understanding of US imperialism as the main source of working-class oppression separates self-described "progressives" from socialists and communists.

