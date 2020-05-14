3 Million More Jobless as Hearing Picks Apart Trump COVID-19 Response

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Harold Peters of the City Waste Union in New Orleans to talk about their ongoing strike to ensure workers receive proper protective equipment, the news that city has decided to replace them with imprisoned laborers, and why the community has been so supportive of their efforts.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of electronicintifada.net and the author of One Country and The Battle for Justice in Palestine, to explain how discussions around Israel's plans to formally annex the West Bank seem to ignore the reality that much of these lands are already being colonized, whether the "retribution" promised by outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett following the death of an Israeli soldier will end with their killing of a Palestinian boy last night, and what to make of Ilhan Omar's apparent decision to side with AIPAC in calling for a renewal of the arms embargo on Iran.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the recent bombing of a maternity hospital in Afghanistan, why the attack could potentially signal an end to the peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, and why the Trump administration's withdrawal from the JCPOA makes their threat to trigger the "snapback" mechanism of the deal reminiscent of a "spoiled child throwing a tantrum."

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bob Schlehuber, founder of Peacebuilding Connections and cohost of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, to talk about why so many progressives are refusing to defer to Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rally around presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, whether we may see the emergence of a broad, Occupy-style economic movement as the current crisis unfolds, and the connections between the US government's refusal to learn from other countries, imperialism, and the Israeli settler-colonial project.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com