MOVE Rejects City 'Apology' 35 Years After Police Bombed & Killed Them

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by recently-freed MOVE Family member Janine Africa to talk about what it's like finally being out of prison after over 40 years of imprisonment, why their peace-oriented outlook was considered such a threat by the power structure, and how the horrors enacted by the city on the MOVE family 35 years ago make any supposed apology from city officials seem so insincere.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by formerly unhoused poverty scholar, revolutionary journalist, and co-founder of POOR Magazine, to talk about her group's efforts to protest the treatment of houseless people amid the pandemic, what the government's refusal to provide shelter says about the twisted priorities of our political system, and why the police's continued persecution of the unhoused community demonstrates that their primary duty is to the rights of property—not humans.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network Joel Segal to talk about the new round of coronavirus stimulus proposed by House Democrats, whether progressive doubts about the bill can be addressed as the details continue to be worked out, and whether we can expect to see a piecemeal government approach to the virus as time goes on.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to talk about the new lawsuit by the family of the EMT worker shot and killed by police during a botched no-knock raid on the wrong house, the racist double standards in policing exposed by the Ahmaud Arbery killing, and how the false dilemma between death by disease or starvation exposes the limits of capitalism.

