09:59 GMT12 May 2020
    By Any Means Necessary

    US Headed For Record Unemployment as Trump Continues China Blame Game

    By Any Means Necessary
    by ,
    US heads for record unemployment; US switches gears after allies dismiss Wuhan lab conspiracy; Venezuelan opposition closes ranks after raid

    In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Trudy Goldberg, chair of National Jobs For All Network Coalition and Professor Emerita of Social Policy at Adelphi University, to talk about speculation by top Trump economic advisors that unemployment could reach 20% next month, why that figures likely underestimates the real number of joblessness, and why full employment is not only possible but necessary.

    In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by San Francisco Veterans for Peace Vice President Mike Wong to discuss the multiple US allies rejecting Trump's conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab, the geopolitical implications of Germany and Australia's unwillingness to go along with the disinformation campaign, and the State Department's latest attempt to pin the blame for COVID-19 on China.

    In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik news analyst and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to talk about the news that two of embattled Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's top advisors have resigned from the would-be government amid the fallout from last week's failed attempt to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, why it's almost certain the US government had advance knowledge of the plot, and why attempts by US, Colombian, and Venezuelan opposition leaders to distance themselves from the operation are being viewed with increasing skepticism.

    Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, John J. and Rebecca Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about the Trump's push to reopen the economy as the virus continues to ravage the country and the White House, why recent actions by the US government at home and abroad evoke a type of "neo-slavery," and the importance of the internationalist legacies of John Brown and WEB Du Bois in the ongoing struggle for liberation from settler-colonialism.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    imperialism, Juan Guaido, Venezuela, disinformation, Pompeo, Trump, China, unemployment
