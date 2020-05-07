Both Parties Refusing to Lead With No End in Sight to Pandemic

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of "Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil," to talk about recently unearthed social media posts showing that the the "Silvercorp" mercenary group whose attempted invasion of Venezuela failed spectacularly was in Brazil at the time of Jair Bolsonaro's election in 2018, whether the fissure between Bolsonaro and top ally Sergio Moro reflects a deeper split in Brazil's right-wing, and why Bolsonaro's ongoing failure to contain COVID-19 isn't necessarily the political death sentence many expect.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to talk about the Trump administration's new attempts to de-regulate uranium mining amid the pandemic, why indigenous populations are likely to bear the brunt of such a move, and why the huge global energy glut makes the continued operation of nuclear facilities unnecessary.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer, and author, to talk about her new book, "Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism," why the working class is better-equipped to handle the distribution of resources than a handful of self-centered billionaires, and why any economic system premised on unlimited growth is fundamentally unsustainable.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall, to discuss why Trump's formidable political stature and Biden's inability to effectively communicate means the presumptive Democratic nominee is "stuck between a rock and a hard place," why pro-establishment politicians speaking out about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery seem so cynical, and whether the clear superiority of China's COVID-19 containment model and the country's greater overall political stability mean it's likely to take on a bigger leadership role on the world stage in the aftermath of the pandemic.

