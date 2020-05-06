As Pandemic Rages, Neoliberalism is Sending Workers to Their Death

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by George Albro, Downstate Co-Chair for Brooklyn Progressive Action Network and a founding member of the Working Families Party, to talk about the news that the New York June 23rd Democratic primary has been re-instated under court order after his organization and others filed suit, why he sees the push to cancel the primary as an attempt by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to consolidate power, and why it's likely the ongoing feud between Cuomo and the Working Families Party played into the attempted political maneuver by New York Democrats.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, a Senior Fellow for the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China and award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, to talk about the news that the COVID-19 death toll in Britain has just eclipsed that of every other European nation, why British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forging ahead with plans to 're-open' the country as conditions continue to worsen, and why British media appears to be concealing widespread public disapproval of such measures.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer, and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss why the massive Coronavirus outbreak in Ecuador has only worsened in recent weeks, how the neoliberal government of Lenin Moreno is taking advantage of the moment to ramp up political persecution of leftist former Ecuadorian Pres. Rafael Correa and the latest on attempted military invasion of Venezuela launched from Colombia by US mercenaries last weekend.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of “Political Misfits” on Radio Sputnik and host of the "Progressive Soapbox" podcast, to talk about why Black people are dying at a much higher rate than whites amid the pandemic, what it says that Donald Trump is apparently going out of his way to protect Joe Biden from the sexual assault allegations he currently faces, and why progressives feeling "caught between a rock and a hard place" by the choice of Trump or Biden must build an independent base of power outside the two-party system to create a real alternative the status quo.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com