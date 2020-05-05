Profit Motive Driving Worst US Policies, Foreign & Domestic

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ian Goodrum, senior editor of China Daily, to talk about why Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assertion that there is "enormous" evidence linking the coronavirus to the Wuhan Institute of Virology is so questionable, whether the Trump administration's renewed efforts to "rip" supply chains from China stands any chance of succeeding, and the links between bigoted comments by public figures about Chinese people, the media's drive to demonize the Chinese government, and the global rise in hate crimes against people of Asian descent.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Benjamin Dunning, co-founder of Denver Homeless Out Loud, to talk about how recent crackdowns on homeless encampments by Denver police fly in the face of CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and how such raids reveal a city government more oriented towards serving big business and developers than working people.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Council on Hemispheric Affairs writer John Perry to talk about the unique challenges countries in the Global South face when attempting to implement shelter-in-place policies without gutting the informal economy, why Nicaragua's COVID-19 response has been so much more effective than its right-wing neighbors despite a lack of governmental physical distancing enforcement, and why the mainstream media and human rights industry continue to prioritize the voices of the far-right Nicaraguan opposition long after their failed 2018 coup attempt.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by China Dickerson, Political Director for Forward Majority, to talk about what's motivating Joe Biden's new plan to "Lift Every Voice" in the Black community, whether the apparent convergence of libertarians and "left-libertarians" in expressing skepticism of the need for shelter-in-place policies ultimately lends support to "reopen" protests, and why political figures who want to stay relevant should be engaged in assisting, feeding, and otherwise keeping their neighbors alive as the state refuses to.

