Virus of Imperialism Intensifies Under Covid-19

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Leo Flores, Latin American Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK: Women for Peace, to talk about the failed maritime invasion of Venezuela this weekend, how both public taunts (and leaked recordings from the former Green Beret who plotted the mission) undercut claims by both Juan Guaido and the US the government that they had no prior knowledge of the ill-fated "terrorist" campaign, and where all of this fits into the ongoing ruling-class "plot to overthrow the government of Venezuela."

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and educator Derek Ford to talk about the reemergence of Workers Party of Korea Chairman Kim Jong-Un after a multi-week media frenzy in which it was widely speculated that he had died, the "deep, extensive ideological network" behind such disinformation campaigns, and how the North Korean defector "industry" is ultimately subsidized by the US government as part of its long-term goal of regime change in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to talk about the numerous states attempting to "re-open their economies" today as the ruling class continues to demand that economic growth take precedent over public health, why a second wave of the virus could be even more devastating than the one we're facing currently, and why recovering economically from the crisis is likely to take a decade or more.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, to talk about why the liberal establishment's attempts to rehabilitate the image of George W. Bush could one day extend to Donald Trump as well, why it seems the allegations that Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade are finally gaining traction and beginning to affect the Democratic front-runner's campaign, and how the cultural hegemony exerted by the US government ensures a virtually limitless supply of willing servants of imperialism.

