May Day 2020: What the Day's Radical History Tells Us About Its Future

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Yasemin Zahra, Chairwoman of US Labor Against the War, to discuss the importance of linking labor struggles with anti-war politics as countries continue to spend money on war instead of workers, the intensification of worker organizing under the conditions of the coronavirus, and the need for solidarity among the working class worldwide.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Saladin Muhammad, co-Director of the Southern Workers Assembly, a founding member of Black Workers for Justice and retired International Representative with United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America (UE), to talk about the struggle facing Black and Southern workers under the coronavirus, why the South stands to be particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and broader connections between race and labor issues.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Becker, editor of Breakthrough News, to talk about why the ruling class has largely erased the radical history of International Worker's Day, the longstanding role played by migrant workers in the US labor movement, and why cross-racial solidarity has been so crucial to successful labor struggles of the past.

Later in the show Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada, to talk about Joe Biden formally denying Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations, armed right-wing protesters storming the Michigan capital, how—or if—the Democrat Party can emerge from the pandemic, and more.

