With 1 Million US Covid Cases, Capitalist "Logic" Is Absurd for Humanity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Professor Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and author of the book “Understanding Socialism," to discuss the US GDP shrinking, the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus, the deep class character of the virus' impact, and how the US government's response further undermines the credibility of capitalism. Sean and Jacquie continue their conversation with Prof. Wolff talking about how the contradictions wrought by the capitalism of the coronavirus have prompted workers to ramp up organizing efforts and how the logic of capitalism makes no sense in regards to sustaining humanity.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by human rights activist and lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to discuss the US supporting Israel's annexation of the West Bank, the instability of the "unity government" under Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, and the reality of the coronavirus in the occupied territories.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, and co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp to discuss prominent Democrats shrugging off sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden, how liberals opportunistically use feminism to maintain the status quo, how joy can be found in the grief and how art can help people make sense of their confusing circumstances.

