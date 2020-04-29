Locked Up in Lockdown—Virus Threatens Lives From Baltimore to Belmarsh

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of the new book "No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests," to talk about the news that Donald Trump is finally implementing the Defense Production Act, and what it means that Trump declined to invoke the bill to produce PPE and is using it only to mandate that vulnerable meatpacking workers return to processing plants.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohammed Elmaazi, journalist and editor of the Interregnum, to talk about the news that Julian Assange's extradition trial has been postponed due to court's inability to carry out the second stage of the trial amid the pandemic, how dangerous conditions are jeopardizing the health of Julian Assange and all others incarcerated at Belmarsh prison, and what's next for the imprisoned journalist.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Riya Ortiz, Lead Organizer and Case Manager for Damayan Migrant Workers Association, to talk about how the precarious legal status and broad lack of social protections for many domestic workers means they have been among "the worst-hit members of the community" by not just economic hardship but the disease itself.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about what he sees as a "collapse in the mythology" mass incarceration under the reality of the Coronavirus pandemic, why there's actually a perverse logic behind the US campaign to "steal the Global South's PPE and then blaming them for not having enough," and whether efforts by the Democratic establishment to shoehorn Joe Biden into the nomination (and ultimately reduce the 2020 election to a competition between the "lesser of two rapists") could lead to mass disillusionment with the two-party duopoly.

