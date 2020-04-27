From the Deep South to Somalia, Black Communities Deemed Disposable

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nse Ufot, CEO, New Georgia Project & The New Georgia Project Action Fund, to talk about attempts by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to "re-open" the economy by pushing service workers back to work amid the pandemic, why she believes the move "is much more sinister than we are giving it credit for," and how the deep historical legacy of institutional racism leaves Black communities disproportionately under-served and over-affected by the governor's political maneuvering.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Fredyson Martinez, vice president of UTIER, the Electrical and Irrigation Industrial Workers Union, to talk about the revelation that residents of Puerto Rico have still not received a single coronavirus stimulus check, why he believes the crisis is in many ways "worse than Hurricane Maria," and why so little of the $2.2 billion allotted to Puerto Rico for coronavirus response efforts have yet to trickle down to working people there.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to talk about the news that the Pentagon has admitted for the second time that civilians were killed by their ongoing bombing campaign in Somalia, the role of AFRICOM in attempts by the ruling class to re-colonize Africa, and how the lack of healthcare infrastructure caused by this state of intentional underdevelopment leaves the poorest most vulnerable the spread of Coronavirus.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University, curator of imixwhatilike.org, and author of the new book “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to talk about the role sports have played as an instrument of colonization in the history of US imperialism, how the decrease in Black and working-class buying power which led to a widespread inability to purchase the consumer goods has caused a crisis among the capitalist class about how to ensure the system's viability, how this crisis is manifesting in a wave of attempts to demonize alternative economic models in other countries deemed enemy states and broad attempts to subdue residents.

