Trump's Threats to Immigrants and Iranians Distract From COVID-19 Woes

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to talk about Trump's new proposal to further restrict immigration to the US, and how scapegoating immigrants serves to both to stir up his Trump's base and deflect from problems at home.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to talk about why President Trump's new promise to "shoot down" Iranian naval vessels may be an empty threat intended to distract from his failed COVID-19 response, why such an escalation would almost certainly result in massive retaliation against the US military and its allied Gulf state monarchies, and how the Iranian healthcare sector has managed overcome the deadly American sanctions regime and offer a significantly more effective response to the coronavirus than the US.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gilbert Mercier, Editor-in-Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of "The Orwellian Empire," to talk about clashes that came following excessive force by French police against African communities in poorer neighborhoods, how right-wing politicians are capitalizing on the moment to spread their agenda.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about why there's little to indicate Joe Biden will nominate a progressive woman as his vice presidential nominee, why the establishment voices calling for Joe Biden to be replaced by Andrew Cuomo undercut the "electability" argument they used to sell Biden, and how the racism deeply embedded in the imperialist foreign policy of the Global North is manifesting at home.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com