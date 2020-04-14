With Obama & Sanders Endorsements, Democrats Tell Left to 'Vote Right'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Subin Dennis, an economist and a researcher at Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, to talk about how decades of de-funding and privatization have left the public sector in many countries wholly unprepared for the coronavirus crisis, and how the ruling class' fixation on forcing workers back to work reveals the deep irrationality of our economic system, and why the leftist government in Kerala is so much better prepared for the crisis than the portion of India more directly governed by far-right President Narendra Modi.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to talk about the leaked "Labour report on antisemitism" which revealed a pro-establishment faction of the Labour party not only engaged in racist, misogynist behavior but sabotaged their own party's campaign to tank the electoral prospects of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, how moves by new Labour leader Keir Stamer reveal a renewal of ties between Blairite centrists and the Israeli lobby, and why accusations that Winstanley's pro-Palestinian reporting constituted 'anti-semitism' suggest the Zionist movement deploys the term cynically and selectively against its perceived enemies.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the news that Google and Apple are partnering to create an application which would allow for tracing the spread of the virus by tracking the movements of its carriers, why such a program would be hindered by the lack of widely-available testing in the US today, and what kind of consequences the program could have for our privacy.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about why Barack Obama's endorsement of Joe Biden marks the culmination of a coordinated campaign to consolidate power behind the aging Delaware Senator, why those on the left must engage with supporters of Bernie Sanders to establish a viable alternative movement to confront the two-party capitalist duopoly, why Joe Biden's successful Democratic nomination run isn't a victory for Black people, why the Trump Administration's deadly sanctions against its Latin American and Middle Eastern neighbors constitute "crimes against humanity."

