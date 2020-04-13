Bernie Endorses Biden & Both Sides Push Us Back to Work as Virus Rages

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “Understanding Marxism," to talk about why Trump's continuous and "stunning" attempts to force people back to work have cost far more American lives (and wealth) than would have been lost had we simply been prepared for the outbreak ahead of time, why the destruction of billions of dollars of food even as food banks across the country are overwhelmed by millions of newly-unemployed Americans raises questions about the supposed "efficiency" of capitalism, and what's motivating Trump's desperate bid to raise the price of oil amid the global pandemic.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by transgender rights and housing activist Morgan Artyukhina to talk about the ways in which the coronavirus crisis has exacerbated the housing crisis in DC, how the designation of so many low-income and majority-Black communities as "sacrifice zones" predisposes residents to elevated risk from the virus, and how the path charted by socialist governments in Venezuela and Kerala demonstrates another way is possible for working people here.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gilbert Mercier, to talk about why he's "not surprised" the news that one-time Democratic Presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed Joe Biden, what to make of Joe Biden's so-called "Plan to Safely Reopen America," why the recent extension of the lock-down in France means the Yellow Vest movement has been pushed "underground," and how the profound racism of Trump and his base manifests in both calls for the WHO Director-General to resign and for relief to be withheld from undocumented immigrants.

