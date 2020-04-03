As US Sanctions Block Supplies, Not Even Allies Safe from Pilfering

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tray Kwon, a registered nurse and frontline healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, to talk about how corporate greed led to chronic under-staffing and other serious institutional weaknesses in the healthcare system long before the virus hit, how the steady decline in CDC standards for front-line healthcare workers is leading to nurses and doctors becoming compromised, and why to this day the refusal to test asymptomatic nurses and doctors—even if they've had contact with known carriers of the virus—continues to endanger the health of nurses, doctors, patients, and the general public.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jim Goodman, Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition and a 4th-generation retired dairy farmer from Wisconsin, how Coronavirus is impacting the industrial food supply chain, how corporate industrial monoculture farming exacerbates disease incubation and the exploitation of workers and workers, how local farming and farmers markets to help relieve potential food shortages, crop and livestock disease, and worker exploitation, and how refocusing farm justice efforts away from the traditional New Deal model and towards one which centers Black and indigenous farmers can improve the outlook for more stable food supply and fair prices.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Fiona Edwards, to talk about her latest piece in The Canary, "Bolsonaro is leading Brazil to coronavirus catastrophe," why Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to force the country to stay open even as governors from his own party are openly rebelling against his orders, and why the country's current public health trajectory could leave it in a position, not unlike Ecuador—where the most vulnerable are now dying in the streets.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, Assistant Editor for The Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, to talk to about whether the US military is really expanding its presence in Latin America in response to alleged Chinese or Russian "aggression," how Trump's overt militarism has ripped the mask off the doctrine of supposedly 'humanitarian' intervention, why broad swaths of the political establishment are now openly advocating a re-ignition of the Cold War as part of its new stated doctrine of "Great Power Competition," why the "explicit intention of overthrowing the Chinese government" held by both Falun Gong and CIA-founded Radio Free Asia means their claims must be taken with a grain of salt, and how the renewed assaults on international bodies like the UN and the WHO betray a ruling class fear of any possible threat to full-spectrum US global domination.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com