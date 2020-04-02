As 10 Million Lose Job, Much-Needed Aid from Russia, China Scrutinized

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Ross, a Senior Fellow for the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China and award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, to talk about why the staggering news that 10 million unemployment claims were filed in the month of March reflect a desperately insufficient government response, what's motivating attempts by the US 'intelligence community' to convince the public China is lying about its Coronavirus numbers, whether such narratives will hold up as we turn to China for aid amid an increase in the estimated US death toll to hundreds of thousands, and why if we wish to avoid such a scenario we have "no option" but to embrace the Chinese model for flattening the curve.

In the second segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about why the news that Russia sent a huge cargo plane full of medical supplies to New York City is being met with fury by a huge segment of the political class, why it's in the best interest of other countries to help contain the outbreak in the US and prevent its spread abroad, and how the US military's saber-rattling towards Iran and refusal to leave Iraq (despite the Iraqi Parliament's demand that they do so) betrays the real priorities of the military-industrial complex amid the pandemic.

In the third segment Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, a Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to talk about concerns that US nuclear facilities could soon run out of necessary supplies, whether nuclear power plants even need to stay online amid a glut of unused energy resources, and how keeping them running means drawing from the severely-depleted medical equipment supply.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, an analyst for the Institute for Policy Studies and member of the Black Alliance for Peace Coordinating Committee, to talk about a new piece in the Washington Post by a number of Tri-State police chiefs, pro-war think-tankers and a DHS adviser urging public leaders to prime the public for the National Guard to begin patrolling US streets, whether US naval maneuvers in the Caribbean are more about combating drug-trafficking or attempting to intimidate Venezuelans, and why the writings of Vladimir Lenin and Malcolm X are so relevant in this time of global upheaval.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com